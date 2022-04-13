 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Clear. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It should reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Very windy conditions are expected Thursday in Fremont, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.

