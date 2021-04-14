 Skip to main content
Apr. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. 38 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

