Apr. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low 28F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 25 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.