Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Overcast. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 57% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Apr. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
