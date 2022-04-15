Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 25F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
