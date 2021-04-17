This evening's outlook for Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
