Apr. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

