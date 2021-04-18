Apr. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 37F. SW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Fremont residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.