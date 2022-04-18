This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tomorrow. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Apr. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
