Apr. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Fremont Tuesday. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

