Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Windy early with showers becoming likely later at night. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

Local Weather

