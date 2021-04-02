 Skip to main content
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

