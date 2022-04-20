 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming S and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

Local Weather

