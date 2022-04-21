This evening's outlook for Fremont: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Fremont, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Watch now: Severe storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening in eastern Nebraska. Threat going up for Friday
Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out today, but the threat for severe weather looks even greater for Friday evening. See when and where severe storms are most likely in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Just isolated showers in Nebraska today, but a good chance for a rain/snow mix Easter Sunday
Not much going on Friday. With another low pressure system approaching and colder than normal temperatures though, a rain/snow mix is looking likely for many on Sunday.
A warm front will be sweeping across the state Tuesday, but a weak cold front will generate the better chance of rain Wednesday. See when and where rain is most likely in our updated forecast.
While temperatures will be fairly uniform across the state Monday, a warm front will cause a big difference for Tuesday. Isolated showers are expected as well. Here's your latest forecast.
Watch now: Good chance of rain for eastern Nebraska Wednesday, small chance of severe storms Thursday
The western half of the state will be dry today, but scattered showers for the east, especially in the morning. We'll dry out tonight, but showers and possibly some severe storms will return Thursday.
