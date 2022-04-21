Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: Rain showers in the evening with thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. The UV index Friday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in Fremont, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 26 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.