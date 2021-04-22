Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 41F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont