Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Fremont people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

