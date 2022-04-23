 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 24 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

