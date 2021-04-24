Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 45F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Fremont community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.