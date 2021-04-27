Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Showers in the evening with some clearing overnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wednesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a mild 65 degrees. 48 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Wednesday's outlook. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
