This evening in Fremont: Considerable cloudiness. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Fremont folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 49% chance of rain. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
