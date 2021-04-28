Fremont's evening forecast: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Fremont. It looks like it will be a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
