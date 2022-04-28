Fremont's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 68 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
