Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Fremont area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Strong winds are in tomorrow's outlook, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
The threat of damaging wind, hail, and tornadoes is still present across central Nebraska tonight. Severe storms could return Saturday afternoon for eastern Nebraska. Here's the latest information.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
