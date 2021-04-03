Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
