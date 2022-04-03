This evening in Fremont: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Apr. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
