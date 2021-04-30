For the drive home in Fremont: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Saturday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
