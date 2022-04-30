Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
Heavy rain and lightning look likely across central and eastern Nebraska this afternoon and evening. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are all possible. Here's everything you need to know.
The greatest chance for severe storms is in the western half of the state this evening. The chance increases and shifts to the east for Friday evening. Here's the latest on the threats and timing.
Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes are possible for locations within the watch and the threat could spread northeast later tonight. Here's the latest information on the timing and impacts.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Watch now: Warmer temperatures across Nebraska Wednesday, increasing storm chances in the days ahead
No record low temperatures this morning. While rain chances return today, they're going up in the days ahead. Find out when it looks the wettest and if we'll catch a break from the wind.
Strong winds are a normal weather trait in the Great Plains, so breezy conditions are no surprise this time of year. What has been surprising has been the strength and relentlessness of the wind.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
The Fremont area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. We'll see sunshin…