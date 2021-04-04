Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
For the drive home in Fremont: Clear skies. Low 49F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Fremont. It should reach a m…
Fremont folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Today's temperature in Fremont will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Expect …
This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear. Low 39F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Friday, it will be a warm day in Fremont. It looks like it will…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Fremont area. It looks to reach a chilly 56 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. We will see cl…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Fremont today. It should reach a brisk 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine …
Heavy rainfall and flash flooding in your backyard? Sounds like a perfect time to go kayaking like these Jasper, Alabama, residents did on Wednesday.