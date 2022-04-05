This evening in Fremont: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 52 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Fremont, with winds reaching 27 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
