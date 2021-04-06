Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead, Fremont temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.