Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Cloudy. Gusty winds early. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Fremont folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

