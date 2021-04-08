For the drive home in Fremont: Cloudy with showers. Low 43F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Friday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
