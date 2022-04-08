Fremont's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 24F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Folks in the Fremont area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
Wind gusts will range from 50 to 70 mph across the state today and will again tomorrow. Power outages and tree damage are expected. Here's when and where the strongest winds are expected.
As windy as today will be, winds look to get even stronger Wednesday and possibly Thursday. A chance of rain today as well. Get the full details on both in our updated forecast.
Watch now: Very high winds continue across the state Thursday, chance of rain and snow for eastern Nebraska
Wind gusts 55 to 65 mph will again be common today across Nebraska. Colder than usual temps as well and a rain/snow mix for some. See who has the best chance of seeing snow in our latest forecast.
Watch now: Dry across Nebraska Monday, but a cold front will bring rain, wind, and cooler temperatures Tuesday
Dry today, but showers will begin to return late Monday night as a cold front pushes into the state. See how temperatures will vary and when rain is most likely in our area in our updated forecast.
Dry across Nebraska today and starting to warm up, but winds will stay stronger than we'd like. See how winds will vary thru the weekend and when our rain chance will return in our updated forecast.
If fossil fuel burning stopped, research suggests air temperatures could level off sooner than expected. But that doesn’t mean the damage stops.
