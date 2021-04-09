Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

For the drive home in Fremont: Steady light rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 62 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.