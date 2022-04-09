Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Fremont area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Fremont could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.