For the drive home in Fremont: Clear. Low 57F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
