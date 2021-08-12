 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

{{featured_button_text}}

Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Friday. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News