Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Mainly clear. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
