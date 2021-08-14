 Skip to main content
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Mainly clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.

