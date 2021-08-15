Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 65F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.