Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Fremont will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
