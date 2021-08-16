Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on fremonttribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
