This evening's outlook for Fremont: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Aug. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont
