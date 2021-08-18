Aug. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Thursday. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 74-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.