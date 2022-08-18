Aug. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a few showers possible late. Low 63F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. 61 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is only a 21% chance of rain Friday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.