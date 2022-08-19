Aug. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening's outlook for Fremont: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.