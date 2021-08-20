Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Fremont Saturday. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit fremonttribune.com for local news and weather.