Aug. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Fremont

This evening in Fremont: Clear. Low 58F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit fremonttribune.com for more weather updates.