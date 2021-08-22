Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont

Fremont's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.