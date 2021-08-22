Fremont's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Fremont folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Monday's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The UV index Monday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Aug. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
