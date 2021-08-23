Tonight's weather conditions in Fremont: A few clouds. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Fremont area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 100.88. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 69 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Fremont area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit fremonttribune.com.
Aug. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Fremont
